Arnold, PA

District attorney: Raid at Arnold house nets nearly $27K in cash and crystal meth

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Arnold man faces felony charges after narcotics agents and local police found more than $15,000 in cash and nearly $12,000 worth of crystal meth when they raided his home, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Tyson Bargerstock, 36, of the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, is...

Rico Suave
1d ago

how long has this war on drugs been going on? it'll go on forever as long as it government keep bringing it in

