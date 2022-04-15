District attorney: Raid at Arnold house nets nearly $27K in cash and crystal meth

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were arrested and more than $12,000 worth of drugs and $15,000 in cash were seized after officials executed a search warrant in Arnold. Tyson Bargerstock and Timothy Bottorf were arrested after law enforcement with the state and county raided a home on Fourth Avenue, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Thursday. Bargerstock was arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges while Bottorf was wanted on a warrant for robbery causing serious bodily injury, the DA’s office said. Over 115 grams of crystal meth worth $11,500 was seized, along with dozens of packets of suboxone worth $500 and some fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. Law enforcement also found $15,275 in cash and a pistol. “I continue to be impressed with the unrelenting law enforcement officers on the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and the collaboration between local, county, and state agencies. Every seizure results in more illegal drugs and guns off the streets and out of our communities. I thank everyone involved,” Ziccarelli said.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO