TV Series

Anatomy of a Scandal - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

By Raina
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of Anatomy of a Scandal is now available to watch on Netflix. Let...

Related
WeCrashed - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of WeCrashed has started airing on FOX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
TV SERIES
Welcome To Flatch - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Welcome To Flatch has started airing on FOX. FOX also will unlock the first seven episodes of the series across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now and On Demand. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts...
TV SERIES
Atlanta - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Atlanta has started airing on FX. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the...
ATLANTA, GA
Bridgerton - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Bridgerton has started airing on Netflix. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the latest available episode.
TV SERIES
#Anatomy
Glamorous - Ordered To Series By Netflix

Glamorous, starring Fuller House’s Miss Benny, was previously in the works as a pilot for The CW. It has now been handed a series order at Netflix. It tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison. It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Wardrobe Secret Amid Controversy

Mayim Bialik found herself defending her on-screen fashion choices when Jeopardy! fans on Twitter fell into a tizzy after noticing the host wearing an orange sweater blazer on the show for the second time. On the April 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the former The Big Bang Theory star said, "The story is I've worn everything more than once. But they are usually colors that are more like, you don't think about them as much."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jeopardy! names interim executive producer Michael Davies to the full-time job

“Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full time executive producer,” wrote Davies, best known for leading the massively successful Regis Philbin-hosted edition of ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire, on the Jeopardy! blog. “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.” Davies, who succeeds, disgraced former executive producer and host Mike Richards, indicated in January that he wanted the job full-time, telling the Wall Street Journal "I would find it very difficult to leave now" after overseeing a boost in ratings and the introduction of a sports-style box score. ALSO: Ken Jennings cracks a Ricky Gervais joke while guest-hosting Jeopardy!
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne supported by former The Talk co-stars on social media

Sharon Osbourne recently shared an emotional video online with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, where they urged their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. And after posting the footage, which was filmed inside their home in LA, they received mass support from their fans and friends, including Sharon's former The Talk co-star Carrie Ann Inaba.
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Garcias - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of The Garcias has started airing on HBO Max. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
TV SERIES

