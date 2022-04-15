Anatomy of a Scandal - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

“Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full time executive producer,” wrote Davies, best known for leading the massively successful Regis Philbin-hosted edition of ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire, on the Jeopardy! blog. “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.” Davies, who succeeds, disgraced former executive producer and host Mike Richards, indicated in January that he wanted the job full-time, telling the Wall Street Journal "I would find it very difficult to leave now" after overseeing a boost in ratings and the introduction of a sports-style box score. ALSO: Ken Jennings cracks a Ricky Gervais joke while guest-hosting Jeopardy!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO