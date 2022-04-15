Roar - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Click here to read the full article. Now that the ink is finally dry on HBO Max’s renewal of And Just Like That…, let’s cut to the question on everyone’s mind: Will Sara Ramirez’s polarizing Che Diaz be part of Season 2?
Although the streamer’s renewal announcement on Tuesday made no mention of which Season 1 cast members will be returning, one can assume the Big Three — Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — will be back. It’s also probably a safe bet that relatively well-received franchise newbies Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury will return...
