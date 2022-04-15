Hazmat crews evacuate I-95 near Rocky Mount, both lanes close temporarily
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Both lanes of Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount were closed on Friday morning as hazmat crews evacuated the area....www.wral.com
Rocky Mount, N.C. — Both lanes of Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount were closed on Friday morning as hazmat crews evacuated the area....www.wral.com
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0