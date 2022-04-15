ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

4 Basic Elements of Great Storytelling

By Carmine Gallo
Inc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has a personal story to tell. Some people are just better than others at telling those stories. Learning to craft and share an origin story is a valuable communication skill that every entrepreneur and small business should strive to sharpen. Storytelling skills will help you differentiate your idea or the...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

How Customer Empathy Can Inspire Innovation

Having worked with innovation teams from global companies like Visa, Colgate-Palmolive, Kimberly-Clark, Disney, Medtronic and many others, there's one consistent success factor when it comes to innovation, no matter what you're doing: it all starts with the customer. Companies spend oodles of time and money trying to understand customers. They...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Shift Your Thinking to Create a Thriving Organization

As leaders, we can get caught up in the daily stressors and problems that come with being in charge. The impact of having a continuous loop of stressors can feel untenable and overwhelming, especially if you don't have a framework to help you effectively deal with the ongoing demands. To better understand how leaders can shift their thinking to lead with ease and create a healthier and thriving organization, I spoke to my friend Susie Moore.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How Taking Frequent 10-Second Pauses Will Make You More Focused, Effective, and Productive

We own a number of rental properties, and almost always have at least one major rehab going. So you would think by now I would be good at resource planning. But at least once a day, I realize a tool I need is somewhere else. Door jamb cutter? Somewhere else. Pex press tool? At another site. Thinset mix still in the garage instead of& in the truck? That was Wednesday.
ELON MUSK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aristotle
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Inc.com

5 Marketing Tactics You Can Do Even Before you Have a Product

You don't have to only start marketing once your product is ready. One of the most common mistakes I hear from entrepreneurs regularly is "I don't even have a product yet, how can I possibly start to do marketing?" My answer? If you only start doing marketing once your product...
RETAIL
Inc.com

3 Proven Tips for Coming Up With Brilliant Business Ideas

Brilliant business ideas that solve customer pain points aren't always easy to come by. But when you can generate an idea that truly clicks with your target audience, you'll be able to make your business a success, regardless of its niche. For many people, the challenge doesn't lie so much...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Back in the Office? Here Are Three Rules to Keep the Peace

There are probably at least a dozen good reasons for folks to look forward to getting out of their houses, off the Zoom calls, and back to the office. But none will be more important than the long-awaited return to those time-honored and ritualistic "watercooler" conversations. These critical daily pipelines for the most current, direct and valuable dissemination of the gospel, gossip, and goings-on of any business are, without question, the most effective purveyors of connection, engagement and company culture ever invented. In most companies, more substantive and actionable information generally flows back and forth during such sessions than in any formally organized meetings -- where no one wants to be too outspoken, too woke or not woke enough, or too far ahead of the pack. Meetings these days make mainly for consensus, wasted time and mediocrity.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inc.com

What the Metaverse Means for B2B Companies

When asked how companies are keeping pace with digital transformation, just about any marketer will mention the metaverse. However, it is highly unlikely those marketers will feel confident when it comes to defining what the metaverse actually is, and what it means for their business. The metaverse has become an...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Online Meeting Trends for 2022

Things to anticipate as virtual becomes normal, and how to be ready. According to the World Economic Forum, "The number of employees permanently working remotely globally is set to double in 2021," rising from 16.4% to 34.4%. Technology has paved the way, led by the exploding popularity of Zoom. Zoom was the most-downloaded iPhone and iPad app of 2020, beating out Instagram and YouTube. Major software providers quickly caught up, and today companies have multiple options for video chat, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and Slack.
INTERNET
Inc.com

How the Smartest Entrepreneurs Use Blogs to Grow Their Business

Blogging is one of the oldest forms of communication on the internet, yet is totally misunderstood, misused, and underutilized by businesses. Because of this, it represents an immense opportunity for those who use it properly. To understand what blogging really is, try looking at what a website and what the...
ECONOMY
GreenwichTime

Asia Women Look Forward to More Representative Storytelling

A wider representation of gender roles, more training opportunities for women filmmakers, and reaching out to women audiences are all ways forward to promote women-centric stories in Southeast Asian cinema, say women filmmakers from the region. The lively discussion involving Thai-American director Pailin Wedel (“Hope Frozen”), Indonesian actor Marissa Anita...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Inc.com

4 Ways to Be a Regenerative Leader in a Complex World

As our world grows increasingly complex, regenerative leadership is a concept taking hold in many spheres, including agriculture, medicine, and business. Most companies naturally start by being generative, creating something of value within the larger ecosystem of business. Degeneration can kick in when leaders lose sight of the interconnectedness inherent in today's complex business environment, when purpose gets lost, and when greed overrides goodness.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

The importance of Indigenous storytelling in tales of post-apocalyptic survival

With many provinces across Canada lifting vaccine and mask mandates, anxieties are high. If COVID-19 is becoming endemic, we must search for what philosopher Jonathan Lear calls “radical hope.” Read more: Radical hope: What young dreamers in literature can teach us about COVID-19 However, alongside trauma and particularly in times of pandemics throughout history, hope can take the form of stories about resilience. And for Indigenous people in particular, who have disproportionately experienced the effects of the pandemic,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Inc.com

Do These 3 Things To Catch, and Keep, Your Consumers' Attention

Throughout the Internet Age, we have witnessed a swift decline in the attention span of the average US consumer. What was once a mere 12-seconds in 2000, fell to 8-seconds by 2010, and most recently, it has been reported at an all-time low of 5 seconds. With each new technological advancement, our lives become more efficient and our patience further wanes, which begs the question: if we continue at this pace, will attention spans be completely non-existent by 2030?
ECONOMY
Inc.com

5 Secrets to Creating A Marketing Funnel That Converts

When it comes to marketing funnels, there are a lot of things to consider. And depending on your product or service, the sales funnel can be rather lengthy which means that you need to put a lot of time and effort into crafting a sales funnel that keeps your customer engaged, educated and ultimately ready to convert. So today I wanted to share with you some tips on how to make the most out of your marketing funnel efforts.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The Secret Formula To Scaling Your Digital Presence

Why do some businesses become huge yet others never grow beyond being small? On the Internet, why do some people seemingly get massive social media followings, attract tons of leads and web traffic, and others despite producing similar quality products or content and producing at the same quality never grow?
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

3 Ways to Manage Stage Fright Before It Derails Your Career

If your palms sweat and your heart rate speeds up just thinking about giving a presentation, you are not alone. The fear of public speaking, stage fright, is a common anxiety that affects almost everyone to some degree. Left unchecked, however, stage fright can derail an otherwise promising career. Famous...
HEALTH
Inc.com

3 Ways Leaders Can Reduce Burnout and Improve Retention for Their Hybrid Workers

The hybrid work landscape has introduced many benefits, including flex time and online tools that keep us connected. But through increased levels of online work, burnout and fatigue are still showing up for employees. According to over 2,500 U.S. employees surveyed for the fourth edition of Beamery's quarterly Talent Index,...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

8 Tips for Breaking Through a Creative Block

Overcoming a creative block can seem impossible at times, but with the right strategies, you can unlock more of your potential. When you're a creative person, it's normal to experience blocks where you feel as though you aren't original or innovative enough. Many people experience this same lack of confidence when they don't believe in their skills; however, knowing how to move past these blocks is critical.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy