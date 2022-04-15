ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

10 Tips For Becoming A Better Husband

By All Pro Dad
InspireMore
InspireMore
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Sewell used only 1 bat in his 14-year career and struck out only 114 times in 7,132 attempts. He never was convinced that a newer, more sophisticated bat would improve his play. When he...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Sewell
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scrabble#Allprodad Com
The Independent

Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

A mother has been applauded for buying another bride’s wedding dress but not her daughter’s. In a recent post shared in the popular Reddit subreddit, “Am I the A**hole?” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/Certain-Structure699 detailed how she and her husband managed to become “financially secure,” after growing up in poverty. As parents, they also said that they made sure that their children knew the value of hard work.“We raised our children to work hard,” she explained. “We did not spoil them or provide them with a lavish life. As teens they all had part-time jobs but...
RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

I’m Planning to Hide Money From My Husband. I Have a Good Reason.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) We were fortunate enough to sell our California house for literally $1.5 million more than we paid for it, and buy a place in another state outright, with about $700,000 left after taxes. I realized I was not saving enough for retirement living in an extremely expensive place and am relieved to finally feel I have a solid financial cushion.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
InspireMore

When This Couple Adopted A Cat, They Weren’t Expecting To Get A House Panther!

Some pets just seem to be destined for stardom. Andrey and Anastasia are a young couple who live in an apartment in Russia. They aren’t quite ready for children yet, but they wanted a cuddly companion to share their lives with, so they turned to Avito, the Russian version of eBay. They were browsing available cats and kittens when a pair of striking yellow eyes caught their attention.
PETS
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
Gillian Sisley

Man Demands Stay-at-Home Wife Reheat His Food for Him

Can husbands do anything on their own, or should their wives do everything for them?. All relationships are difficult, but marriage is an especially tricky relationship to navigate. It takes constant work, constant effort, and there are guaranteed to be tougher seasons for a couple. Avoiding all conflict in a marriage is essentially not possible.
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy