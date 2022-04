Group meetingELKO – A cancer support group will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 15 in the art room at the Terrace at Ruby View Senior and Active Lifestyle Center. Any age is welcome in this group. If you are a “Cancer Warrior,” caregiver, family member, friend, or have lost a loved one, please come join us for a safe place to come and share stories, give and gain support, strength, hope and positive energy. Hosted by Cindy Staszak, an Elko Pancreatic Cancer Stage 3 survivor and cancer exercise specialist. For more information contact cindystaszak.elko@gmail.com.

