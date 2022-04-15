Rising Sun approves its FY2023 tax rate

RISING SUN — Saying that the Town of Rising Sun is committed to meeting its challenges and providing and improving services to its residents, the mayor and commissioners have approved keeping the property tax rate at 46 cents per $100 of assessed value for the next fiscal year.

“Our assessed value went up roughly 1.2%,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation set Rising Sun’s property tax rate at 45 cents per hundred, which Bonenberger pointed out would only garner an extra $17,365 for the town’s coffers.

In Resolution 2022-06, introduced Tuesday night at the town meeting, Rising Sun officials note the town, like other small municipalities, “is facing significant cost increases associated with basic services.”

Last month, the Consumer Price Index revealed that inflation has caused the cost of everything to raise 8.5% compared to March 2021. The resolution points to the cost of public safety, recreation, streets and sidewalks, yard waste collection and more going up as the reason for maintaining the current tax rate.

The resolution also points out that the town maintains the 4th lowest overall tax rate among Cecil County’s eight incorporated towns and the second lowest real estate tax burden per resident in the county.