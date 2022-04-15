WAKE UP AND STAY WOKE: Honoring Black Women

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO