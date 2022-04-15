H. J. Russell & Company in Joint Venture Selected to Provide Program Management Services for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

The ranks of middle-class homeowners in the Dallas-Fort Worth area grew at one of the country’s most impressive rates from 2010 to 2020, according to a new study. Among middle-income housing markets with at least 50,000 more middle-income, home-owning households during the 10-year period, the DFW metro area tacked on 53,421 of these households, says the study, released by the National Association of Realtors. DFW ranked fourth nationally in that regard.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO