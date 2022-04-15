ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Washington OKs short crack at springers

By Eric Barker of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RrQf_0fA5jIGD00
Anglers fish for spring chinook below Little Goose Dam on the Snake River in this file photo from 2014. The region is one of two where a limited season is planned starting May 3. Tribune

Washington anglers will get a shot at catching spring chinook in the Snake River, but not near Clarkston.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved two-day-a-week fishing near Ice Harbor and Little Goose dams. Chris Donley, fish program manager for the department’s eastern region, said the state is estimating a Snake River harvest quota of 542 adult spring chinook.

The Little Goose Dam fishery will be open Tuesdays and Fridays starting May 3. Fishing will be allowed from the Texas Rapids Boat Ramp to the dam.

The Ice Harbor fishery will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 4 from the southbound U.S. Highway 12 bridge to the dam.

The bag limit will be one adult fish and as many as three jacks.

Donley said the small quota and difficulty keeping track of harvest made opening a season near Clarkston unreasonable. Like many organizations, the agency is dealing with a labor shortage.

“We are trying to be conservative and we are short on creel staff,” he said. “I don’t have the staff to spread them out any further.”

Fisheries managers are predicting a modest return of spring chinook bound for Columbia River tributaries upstream of Bonneville Dam, including the Snake River. However, the run is expected to be an improvement over the poor runs of the past five or so years.

Donley said the run, thus far, is matching expectations.

“I think they are tracking where we thought they would be,” he said. “The catch down below Bonneville was right on track.”

Anglers on the lower Columbia harvested about 5,100 spring chinook in a season that closed April 6.

The number of adult chinook passing Bonneville Dam got off to a hot start and was briefly trending above the 10-year average. It has since slowed, perhaps a reaction to change in tides and water temperatures. Donely thinks the run may pick up again later this week when tides turn more favorable.

“I fished down there early last week and fishing was great, which tells me there are quite a few fish around, because springers aren’t easy to catch when there aren’t that many,” he said. “I’m optimistic we will see the fish.”

Idaho’s spring chinook season opens April 23, with fishing allowed on parts of the Clearwater River and its tributaries, as well as the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers. Fisheries managers are predicting nearly 123,000 spring chinook bound for tributaries upstream of Bonneville Dam will return at least as far as the mouth of the Columbia River. That prediction includes about 73,400 Snake River-bound fish. Idaho Fish and Game officials predict about 39,600 hatchery spring chinook and 9,700 wild fish bound for Idaho rivers will make it at least as far as Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.

Barker is the Outdoors Editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Law enforcement surround house in North Spokane near Brita and Washington

SPOKANE, Wash - Law enforcement have surrounded a home in North Spokane. Units from several departments were seen in a neighborhood near Brita and Washington. A few streets in that area have been blocked off. KHQ is working on getting information about what is happening. This article will be updated...
SPOKANE, WA
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
Whiskey Riff

12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record

It’s always good to see young people getting into the great outdoors. Seeing a young person having an amazing experience that they will remember forever makes it even better. And then… hooking state record monsters makes it EVEN BETTER. White Sturgeon are always amazing to see caught. Whether is a 350-pound from a kayak, a guide with a 10.5-footer, or a retired NHL player catching a beauty, these prehistoric-looking dinosaur fish are just incredible to witness. A fish that can […] The post 12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarkston, WA
Government
State
Washington State
Clarkston, WA
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Clarkston, WA
City
Chinook, WA
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Evacuation in Anchorage, Alaska after 80ft deep avalanche

An evacuation was ordered in a suburb of Alaska’s largest city after an avalanche plowed through a residential neighbourhood, while another slide was considered imminent. Residents were told to leave the Hiland Road area in Eagle River, on the city’s outskirts, this weekend. The avalanche has cut off access to about 100 homes, and some have lost power. No one has been reported missing and no injuries were reported. The damage to properties is still being assessed.Emergency responders cut a trail to reach stranded residents and were removing people in snowmobile shuttles, said Assistant Anchorage Fire Chief Alex Boyd, the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Springers#Goose#Water Temperatures
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
Channel 6000

Natural disasters deliver deadly blows to Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 1972 Vancouver tornado that killed 6 people remains the deadliest tornado on record to hit west of the Rocky Mountains, it doesn’t really come close to the deadliest disasters in the Pacific Northwest since 1900. With the help of KOIN 6 Meteorologist...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
74
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy