ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Walmart Heir Rob Walton the 'Frontrunner' to Win Broncos Ownership Bid

One week ago, the New York Post reported that Walmart heir Rob Walton has been preparing to submit an offer to purchase the Denver Broncos. The 77-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma is reportedly ready to submit an offer upwards of $4 billion to acquire the team. Representatives for the Broncos have also been rumored to set the expectation of at least $3.75 billion as the floor to get a seat at the extravagant bidding table.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Kyler Murray trade suitors preparing to pounce with latest Cardinals contract drama

The drama between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray is back on. After scrubbing his social media clean of Cardinals-related posts earlier this offseason, Murray addressed the concerns around his future with Arizona. The star quarterback said that he wasn’t worried about his future with the team. The latest development in his contract extension talks with the team may change his tone, though.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
David Bote
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Brad Wieck
Person
Robert Stephenson
Person
Ryan Rolison
Person
Scott Oberg
Person
Alec Mills
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Suzuki extends hit streak to 6, Cubs down Bryant, Rox

DENVER (AP) — Seiya Suzuki stayed hot with an RBI double in a three-run first inning, Frank Schwindel homered and drove in two, and the Chicago Cubs cooled off Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, winning 5-2 on Thursday night. Suzuki extended his hitting streak to six games since joining the majors from Japan and drove in his 10th run when the Cubs collected five straight hits against Kyle Freeland (0-2). Bryant went 2 for 5 and lost a third hit due to Yonathan Daza's baserunning gaffe as the Rockies had their four-game winning streak snapped in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#The Chicago Cubs#Il
thecomeback.com

MLB fans go nuts over unfortunate incident

Normally, getting picked off of first base is the worst thing that can happen to a runner. But Alcides Escobar would likely disagree. Normally, an errant throw on a pickoff attempt is an opportunity for the runner to advance a base. But Escobar didn’t get that opportunity in Thursday’s game. — or maybe even two.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS 58

Woodruff returns to form as Brewers defeat Cardinals 5-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Alan Trejo batting ninth on Friday

Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Trejo will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. Jose Iglesias moves to the bench. The Rockies implied team total of 5.12 runs is the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom sitting for Cubs on Friday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will move to the bench on Friday with Alfonso Rivas entering the lineup at first base. Rivas will bat eighth versus right-hander German Marquez and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Rivas...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner sitting for Chicago on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Hoerner will move to the bench on Thursday with Nick Madrigal entering the lineup at second base. Madrigal will bat second versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Madrigal...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Friday, April 15 (Rockies Win Low-Scoring Game)

We've got a matchup of 4-2 squads today as the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a four-game series at 8:40 PM EST. The Cubs won the first game of the series 5-2 and will send Marcus Stroman to the mound to take on Germán Márquez. Stroman was excellent in his first game for Chicago, giving up just one run and two hits over five innings against Milwaukee.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy