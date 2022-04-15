ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox start 4-game series with the Twins

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Red Sox -124, Twins +104; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins to begin a four-game series. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at...

MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox offered Xander Bogaerts 4-year, $90 million extension; ‘a slap in the face,’ one of his friends says (report)

The Red Sox offered star shortstop Xander Bogaerts an extension that would guarantee him four years and about $90 million during spring training, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Boston reportedly offered Bogaerts a deal that would pay him $20 million in each of the next three years (the same amount he can opt into this fall) while paying $30 million in the fourth season (2026).
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
The Big Lead

We Are Loving Hunter Wendelstedt, The Funny and Cool Umpire

Far too often, Major League Baseball's umpires are targeted with vitriol from miserable fans. And it's just terrible because they are doing their best and you'll all regret it if robots ever steal their jobs because soon they'll replace you as well. So it is our solemn vow to highlight great work they do whenever possible. Which brings us to the heroic effort turned in by Hunter Wendelstedt.
Larry Brown Sports

Will Smith smacks home run thanks to opponent’s gaffe

Will Smith broke Thursday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds game open with a big home run in the eighth, and he got his big hit thanks to an opponent’s gaffe. Smith came to the plate with runners on second and third and one out and his Dodgers leading 4-3. He drilled a 3-1 offspeed pitch to center field, where outfielder Jake Fraley gave chase.
The Spun

Mets Receive Troubling News Before Game vs. Diamondbacks

The New York Mets are in a bit of a pickle with just hours remaining until their National League battle against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Per a report, a Mets staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. To make matters worse, multiple players and coaches have been deemed “close contacts.”
numberfire.com

Twins' Trevor Larnach making season debut Friday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. The Twins recalled Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul earlier this week and he is set to make his season debut. He is replacing Nick Gordon in left field on Friday and hitting seventh.
