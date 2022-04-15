AHS state runner-up team recognized

ST. AUGUSTINE — St. Augustine High's softball team ditches its trademark colors, maroon and gold, for the orange and blue of the Florida Gators on one night each spring. It's a tradition that started more than a decade ago, an homage to late head coach Kenneth "B.G." Gaster, who succumbed to pancreatic cancer in July 2009 — 15 months after guiding the Yellow Jackets to just their second Florida High School Athletic Association playoff appearance. The Pittsburgh native, longtime Jacksonville resident and lifelong Gators football fan died at age 56.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO