ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Baseball to softball to beach volleyball, spring sports busy

By The Apopka Chief
theapopkachief.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Pickle dives for the ball but can’t quite...

theapopkachief.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leader-Telegram

Prep softball: McCune turning injury into something positive as Osseo-Fairchild's pitching coach

OSSEO — Brooke McCune drove toward the hoop, came to a jump stop and knew right away something was wrong. Her legs gave out from underneath her in that February 1 basketball game in Tomah, and it proved costly. The ACL injury ended her basketball season prematurely, and the effects will seep deep into the spring and summer. In the blink of an eye, the career of one of the greatest athletes in Osseo-Fairchild’s history was over.
OSSEO, WI
Orlando Sentinel

FHSAA Spring sports: water polo, tennis, volleyball and weightlifting eye playoffs

The Dr. Phillips girls flag football team moved up to No. 3 in this week’s Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association power rankings. But the Panthers’ hold on that lofty perch did not last long. Playing without standout junior Asiana Govan, DP was dealt its first defeat, 27-12, by Jones on Wednesday night. DP coach Anthony Jones said Govan is no longer a member of his team, which ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Windermere, FL
Sports
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Sports
City
Windermere, FL
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week April 15

A high-flying senior hitter for the Indian River volleyball team, Carson turned in a dominating performance April 13 at Cape, as the Indians knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten in straight games. Barner is a 6-foot-4, blond, lean and springy player with serious ups who often drives home non-returnable kill shots. “He is obviously a difference maker in a game,” said Cape coach Tyler Coupe. “But in addition to his tremendous vertical game, he is a smart player and a team player who obviously just enjoys being out there.” Barnes is also an accomplished beach player. He and his partner Ayden Keeter won the 18U boys USA Volleyball National Beach Tour junior championship in Florida in July 2021. This fall, Carson will attend Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., where he will play beach and indoor volleyball.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Volleyball#Apopka Blue Darters#Windermere Prep

Comments / 0

Community Policy