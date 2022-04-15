ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking points ahead of the all-Edinburgh Scottish Cup semi-final showdown

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
Hearts and Hibernian meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points ahead of the second Edinburgh derby in successive weekends.

Shaun Maloney must stem the negativity

Shaun Maloney has had a tough start at Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)EdEdinburgh (PA Wire)

With just one win in 13 league games since the winter break, Shaun Maloney – who was only appointed Hibernian manager in December – is already coming under scrutiny from a section of the club’s support. After a meek performance in the second half of the 3-1 defeat away to Hearts last weekend, the rookie boss can ill afford another bad defeat at the hands of his team’s main rivals. On the flip side, if Maloney can somehow find a way to pull off victory and banish some of the ghosts of previous demoralising Hampden defeats against Hearts, it would go a long way to earning him some renewed goodwill and patience from a frustrated fanbase going into the close-season.

Robbie Neilson can banish lingering doubts

Robbie Neilson has led Hearts to third place (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Things could hardly be going better for Robbie Neilson at present. After being the subject of protests from supporters a year ago following the Scottish Cup humbling at the hands of Brora Rangers, the Hearts manager has bounced back emphatically by leading his team to third place on their first season back in the top flight. The only thing that could upset the feelgood factor at present is a Scottish Cup defeat at the hands of their city rivals. If Neilson can come through this weekend unscathed – and in doing so secure lucrative European group-stage football for next season – it will surely banish any lingering scepticism among a minority who have never truly warmed to him.

Hibs’ Hampden derby hex

Hearts beat Hibs in the 2020 Scottish Cup semi-final (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Hearts and Hibs have met three times at Hampden in the Scottish Cup over the past 16 years, with the Tynecastle side winning all three matches by an aggregate score of 11-2. These included 4-0 and 2-1 semi-final victories in 2006 and 2020, as well as the 2012 final which Hearts won 5-1. Memories of such dire Hampden derbies are among the main reasons Hibs fans have been slow to snap up tickets for Saturday’s match. Maloney’s side must buck a grim recent trend if they are to reach the final.

The Ryan game

Ryan Porteous is free of suspension for Saturday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ryan Porteous is in the middle of serving a four-match suspension in the cinch Premiership, but the Hibs defender is eligible for Saturday’s match. After sitting out the last two league games, including last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at Tynecastle, the 23-year-old is expected to be restored to the starting XI in order to try to make Maloney’s team more competitive. The robust centre-back is perfectly capable of excelling and inspiring those around him to greater heights, but he is also partial to a moment of rashness that could cost his side. A strong and – most importantly – composed performance from Porteous is crucial to Hibs’ hopes of overcoming their city rivals.

Hearts’ attacking power

Barrie McKay has been in great form for Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA) (PA Wire)

Hearts appear stronger than Hibs in most departments, but particularly in attack. With Kevin Nisbet injured and Christian Doidge struggling through form and fitness issues, and several recent recruits still finding their feet, Maloney has no attacker he can currently rely on. By contrast, Hearts have an array of high-quality forwards, including the dangerous and on-form trio of Barrie McKay, Ellis Simms and Liam Boyce. The stats highlight this disparity, with the Easter Road side having managed only three goals in their last six games, and Hearts having netted 16 in their last seven.

Related
newschain

Hearts victorious against Hibs once more to book cup final spot

Hearts held off 10-man Hibernian in a 2-1 win at Hampden Park to go through to their third Scottish Cup final in four years. Terrific strikes from forward Ellis Simms and defender Stephen Kingsley propelled the Jambos into a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes, before Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden immediately reduced the deficit.
WORLD
BBC

Hearts beat 10-man Hibs to reach Scottish Cup final

Wonderful early strikes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley sent Hearts into the Scottish Cup final as 10-man Hibernian fell short with a fiery fightback at Hampden. Hearts made the perfect start but spent much of the remaining time anxiously fending off their Edinburgh rivals. Chris Cadden replied within 72...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Roofe, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun) Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record) Van...
SOCCER
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers hope to avoid fixture congestion

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers have asked the Scottish Professional League to help alleviate fixture congestion amid their on-going Europa League run. After taking on Motherwell in the cinch Premiership at Fir Park next Sunday, the Gers face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their European semi-final in Germany the following Thursday, April 28.
WORLD
newschain

Rotherham beat Ipswich to boost promotion hopes after three successive defeats

Rotherham got their bid to win automatic promotion from League One back on track after scoring late to beat Ipswich 1-0 and end a run of three successive defeats . Top scorer Michael Smith struck with 12 minutes remaining as the Millers, whose losing run had seen them replaced in the top two by Wigan and MK Dons, claimed a valuable victory.Rotherham had not managed to find the back of the net since beating Lincoln a month ago but they pushed for an early opener and Wes Harding was denied from close range.Ipswich, looking to boost their own fading play-off push after a run of one win in their previous four games, missed a glaring chance to take the lead when Wes Burns crossed perfectly for an unmarked James Norwood who sliced wide.The home side came out much refreshed from the break and nearly went ahead when Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s ball was almost touched in by Jamie Lindsay.Ipswich responded and defender Luke Woolfenden led a counter-attack himself and almost carved out the opener when his cross fell to Burns whose effort was tipped over by Viktor Johansson.Smith was then denied by Christian Walton after rising highest from Dan Barlaser’s corner as both sides continue to push for the breakthrough.And it eventually arrived in the 78th minute when a long ball eventually fell kindly to Smith who curled in his 19th league goal of the campaign to seal the the three points.
SOCCER
newschain

David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby could be without midfielder David Worrall against Bristol Rovers after he missed the 1-0 win at Hartlepool following an injury suffered in the victory against Oldham. Defender Chris Hussey made his second appearance from the bench against Pools following a back injury and will...
SPORTS
BBC

Scottish Cup success will make 'a good season great' for Hearts - Robbie Neilson

Manager Robbie Neilson urged Hearts to make a good season great by bringing the Scottish Cup back to Tynecastle. Hearts beat Edinburgh rivals Hibernian in a fierce contest at Hampden to book their third Scottish Cup final in four seasons and secure European group stage football, having already wrapped up third place in the Premiership.
WORLD
newschain

Raith Rovers boost play-off hopes with late win at Partick Thistle

Matej Poplatnik’s 90th-minute strike helped Raith Rovers secure a 1-0 victory at play-off rivals Partick Thistle. Rovers moved three points behind their fourth-placed opponents with their first win in five Championship games. The home side almost opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Ciaran McKenna’s deflected effort fell...
SOCCER
