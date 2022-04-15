Miller County prepares for early primary voting beginning on May 9

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Election Board reversed course Friday and will host absentee voting on the Sunday before the May 3 primary election after community outcry from religious leaders who rely on the day to encourage turnout.
The choice to omit early voting on Sunday, May 1, was made unanimously after little...
WILKES-BARRE (WOLF) — Denise Williams, Luzerne County election board chair, is preparing for the May primary. Wednesday, the board voted to use ballot drop boxes for the election- a voting option that sparks debate every year. "I've voted in favor of them every year I've been here," Williams said.
Neighbors who live near the proposed site are hoping another location is chosen.
BEAUMONT — Jefferson County commissioners preparing to vote to cancel the sale of Ford Park. Commissioners will vote on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The group that has been in negotiations with the county to purchase Ford Park says it's not giving up and that it still wants to buy the facility.
WEST CHESTER — As the May primary election approaches in Pennsylvania, the question of how to ensure public trust in the validity of election results is a topic for discussion, as a number of Republicans and others weigh in over perceived flaws in the state’s mail-in ballot law.
MILWAUKEE - Early voting opened Tuesday, March 22 for Wisconsin’s April election. Voters will decide on contentious school board races, judges and county leadership. In Milwaukee, the ballot features the first open mayor’s race in 18 years. On the first day of early voting, FOX6 News learned some...
Early voting in Fort Bend County for the May city, school and municipal elections begins April 25. The last day to register to vote is April 3. The last day of early voting will be May 3 with election day occurring May 7. The locations and times for early voting...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Registered voters can now get ballots for the May 3 upcoming elections in Michigan. Not all jurisdictions have elections, but Ingham County has a ballot proposal for the Lansing School District. Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum sent out a public reminder on Thursday. “In our county,...
Voting deadlines and other election dates are moving after a recent Court of Appeals decision moved the Maryland primary to July 19. The deadline to register to vote is now June 28. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 12. Early voting will now begin July 7 and...
