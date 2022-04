The calendar says its coming up on spring, which means it’s time to gather debris and spiffy up the place. This year, your time to bring the fruits of your labor to be disposed of depends on what district you live in. In a change from the past, where everyone came to one particular place, this year each district will have its own day to drop off refuse from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays in April.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 26 DAYS AGO