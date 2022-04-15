Justin Bieber Will Be Surprise Guest at Coachella

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.everyone loves justin bieber #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/yQOHSU1r2j— comfort ◡̈ (@irenicbieber) April 4, 2022BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.BTS’ V vibing to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’ #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/xDI0CVXGsg— Pop Base (@PopBase) April...
