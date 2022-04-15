ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Justin Bieber Will Be Surprise Guest at Coachella

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber is traversing the United States of America so he can shock fans on opening night with a surprise performance. Coachella production sources tell TMZ ... Justin will take the stage with...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

Justin Bieber Is One of the World’s Wealthiest Musicians—Here’s How Much He’s Worth

Click here to read the full article. Whether or not you’re a Belieber, there’s no denying that Justin Bieber‘s net worth is seriously impressive. The “Peaches” singer has amassed a staggering amount of wealth since he first broke out into the music industry in 2007, and over a decade later, Justin Bieber’s net worth officially makes him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world today. For many, Bieber has been a household name ever since the late aughts. Like many musicians born during the age of the internet, the singer got his start uploading covers to YouTube, where he quickly...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Gorgeous Cutout Gown At Oscars After-Party Without Justin Bieber

Mrs. Bieber was ready for the Academy Awards! Hailey Baldwin made a surprise appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party. Hailey Baldwin rode solo for the Academy Awards! Hailey, 25, arrived to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party on Mar. 27, and looked astounding. Hailey looked beautiful, as she posed for photos on the red carpet without her husband Justin Bieber, who she still hasn’t attended an Oscars party with throughout their nearly four years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Fans poke fun at Justin Bieber’s leather pants during Grammys 2022 performance

Fans of Justin Bieber were focused on his peach. The singer took the stage at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3 for a dramatic performance of his hit song “Peaches” — and got fans talking with his outfit. Bieber wore a baseball cap, hoodie sweatshirt, and bottom-clinging flared leather trousers that had social media abuzz. “What in the Ross Geller leather pants is Justin Bieber wearing?” one fan asked, while another tweeted “Justin Bieber or Ross Gellar performing? The world may never know.” Indeed, “Is it just me or did it look like Justin Bieber borrowed Ross’s leather pants from Friends?” seemed to be...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Double Date With Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker 10 Days After Blood Clot Scare

Double date! Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dined together 10 days after Hailey was hospitalized for a blood clot that left her experiencing “stroke like symptoms.” The group were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, March 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. […]
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin filmed singing along as Justin Bieber serenades Grammys

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.everyone loves justin bieber #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/yQOHSU1r2j— comfort ◡̈ (@irenicbieber) April 4, 2022BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.BTS’ V vibing to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’ #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/xDI0CVXGsg— Pop Base (@PopBase) April...
MUSIC
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

The Year of Unexpected Collabs Continues With Justin Bieber and Vespa Arriving on 4/20

Click here to read the full article. We’ve officially entered Q2 of 2022, and this year is quickly establishing itself as the year of the collab. Think about it — we’ve already had crossover between the brands of Billie Eilish and Nike, Comme Des Garcons and New Balance and Gucci and Adidas, just to name a few. Now, The Biebs has entered the ring. After many rumors and a long-awaited build-up, Justin Bieber and Vespa have announced a scooter designed by the Canadian recording artist known for hits like “Purpose” “Sorry” and, of course “Baby.” The project combines the sensibilities of one...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez celebrates Selena movie's 25-year anniversary: 'Selena and her family mean so much to me'

Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to the musical icon whose life story helped rocket her to superstardom. Lopez celebrated the 25-year anniversary of her classic biopic Selena in an emotional social media post Monday, marking the date the Gregory Nava-directed film — which charted the rise of Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla before her murder in 1995 — first hit theaters on March 21, 1997.
MUSIC
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES

