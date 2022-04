April 8, 2022 - Trade secrets are becoming increasingly valuable and integral to maintaining a company's success, but companies are often unaware of the legal, administrative, and technical tools they can use to protect this information. This knowledge gap is especially pronounced in the context of employee departures and moves to competitors. While a common occurrence in most industries, an employee's departure can put a former employer's trade secrets — and competitive advantage — at the most risk.

