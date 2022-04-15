ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hearts have hold over Hibs in history of Hampden clashes

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tv2GQ_0fA5dZfE00

Hearts and Hibernian are preparing to meet in a Scottish Cup showdown at Hampden Park for the fourth time in just 16 years this Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the last three Edinburgh derbies staged in Glasgow unfolded.

Hibernian 0 Hearts 4 (April 2, 2006 – semi-final)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1ktg_0fA5dZfE00
Paul Hartley (centre) scored a hat-trick in the 2006 semi (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

At the time this was the biggest Edinburgh derby ever staged. Hearts were enjoying one of their finest campaigns of the modern era and were well on their way to finishing second in the SPL. Hibs had also had a good season and were about to finish fourth under Tony Mowbray. The Easter Road side were missing key trio Guillaume Beuzelin, Derek Riordan and Scott Brown, while Garry O’Connor had just left to move to Lokomotiv Moscow, and they proved unable to cope as Paul Hartley hit a hat-trick and Edgaras Jankauskas grabbed the other for the rampant Jambos. Adding insult to injury, Hibs had Ivan Sproule and Gary Smith sent off.

Hibernian 1 Hearts 5 (May 19, 2012 – final)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na2RT_0fA5dZfE00
Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas celebrates cup glory in 2012 (Lynne Cameron/PA) (PA Archive)

Eclipsing the semi-final of 2006 in terms of importance, the trophy was up for grabs on this occasion. Hibs had just avoided relegation from the SPL under Pat Fenlon, while Hearts had finished fifth under Paulo Sergio. Once again, the Tynecastle side proved far too strong for their city rivals as they cruised to an emphatic victory. Darren Barr and Rudi Skacel had the Jambos in control before James McPake gave the Hibees hope before the break. A penalty from Danny Grainger and red card for Pa Kujabi at the start of the second half left Hibs with a mountain to climb before Ryan McGowan and Skacel capped off one of the most iconic wins in Hearts’ entire history.

Hearts 2 Hibernian 1 (October 31, 2020 – semi-final)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAp7v_0fA5dZfE00
Liam Boyce savours his winner against Hibs (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Hearts went into this one in the unusual position of underdogs as they had just kicked off the season in the Championship, while Hibs were riding high in the Premiership, on their way to a third-place finish. Played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tynecastle side made the breakthrough on the hour through Craig Wighton before Christian Doidge levelled to take the match into extra time. Hibs had a chance to get ahead early in the second half of extra time, but Kevin Nisbet saw his penalty hit the bar and Hearts capitalised by scoring a spot-kick of their own just four minutes later, through Liam Boyce, as they upset the odds to make it to the final for the second year running. The victory was soured as news broke during the game that Hearts’ 2012 Scottish Cup-winning captain Marius Zaliukas had passed away, aged just 36.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hearts victorious against Hibs once more to book cup final spot

Hearts held off 10-man Hibernian in a 2-1 win at Hampden Park to go through to their third Scottish Cup final in four years. Terrific strikes from forward Ellis Simms and defender Stephen Kingsley propelled the Jambos into a two-goal lead inside 21 minutes, before Hibs midfielder Chris Cadden immediately reduced the deficit.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Doidge
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Liam Boyce
Person
Paul Hartley
Person
James Mcpake
Person
Craig Wighton
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Derek Riordan
Person
Garry O'connor
Person
Danny Grainger
BBC

Hearts beat 10-man Hibs to reach Scottish Cup final

Wonderful early strikes from Ellis Simms and Stephen Kingsley sent Hearts into the Scottish Cup final as 10-man Hibernian fell short with a fiery fightback at Hampden. Hearts made the perfect start but spent much of the remaining time anxiously fending off their Edinburgh rivals. Chris Cadden replied within 72...
WORLD
newschain

Rotherham beat Ipswich to boost promotion hopes after three successive defeats

Rotherham got their bid to win automatic promotion from League One back on track after scoring late to beat Ipswich 1-0 and end a run of three successive defeats . Top scorer Michael Smith struck with 12 minutes remaining as the Millers, whose losing run had seen them replaced in the top two by Wigan and MK Dons, claimed a valuable victory.Rotherham had not managed to find the back of the net since beating Lincoln a month ago but they pushed for an early opener and Wes Harding was denied from close range.Ipswich, looking to boost their own fading play-off push after a run of one win in their previous four games, missed a glaring chance to take the lead when Wes Burns crossed perfectly for an unmarked James Norwood who sliced wide.The home side came out much refreshed from the break and nearly went ahead when Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s ball was almost touched in by Jamie Lindsay.Ipswich responded and defender Luke Woolfenden led a counter-attack himself and almost carved out the opener when his cross fell to Burns whose effort was tipped over by Viktor Johansson.Smith was then denied by Christian Walton after rising highest from Dan Barlaser’s corner as both sides continue to push for the breakthrough.And it eventually arrived in the 78th minute when a long ball eventually fell kindly to Smith who curled in his 19th league goal of the campaign to seal the the three points.
SOCCER
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Roofe, Celtic, Jota, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Kemar Roofe said he "had to score" Rangers' aggregate winner in the Europa League victory against Braga, commenting: "It was a massive goal for me." (Sun) Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst signalled his appreciation for his assistant and former striker Roy Makaay amid the celebrations of Roofe's winner. (Record) Van...
SOCCER
newschain

Raith Rovers boost play-off hopes with late win at Partick Thistle

Matej Poplatnik’s 90th-minute strike helped Raith Rovers secure a 1-0 victory at play-off rivals Partick Thistle. Rovers moved three points behind their fourth-placed opponents with their first win in five Championship games. The home side almost opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when Ciaran McKenna’s deflected effort fell...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Scottish Cup#Edinburgh#Spl#Hibernian 1 Hearts
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers hope to avoid fixture congestion

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers have asked the Scottish Professional League to help alleviate fixture congestion amid their on-going Europa League run. After taking on Motherwell in the cinch Premiership at Fir Park next Sunday, the Gers face Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their European semi-final in Germany the following Thursday, April 28.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Braga, Celtic, Kyogo, Hart, Lasley, Wotherspoon

Braga's Abel Ruiz says his side will not fold against Rangers like they did in 2020, when the Ibrox side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The sides meet again in Glasgow on Thursday with Braga 1-0 up in their Europa League quarter-final. (Sun) Captain James Tavernier says Rangers...
WORLD
Yardbarker

On This Day: Brilliant footage from Bar72 as Celtic win late against Rangers

Today marks fourteen years since Celtic beat Rangers 2-1 in Paradise to keep Gordon Strachan’s title push alive. As we all know, Celtic mounted an incredible comeback that season and managed to topple Rangers on the last day with a famous win at Tannadice. However, this game was seen...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy