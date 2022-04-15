Pullman couple honored for years of community service

Before Tom and Jeri Harris moved to Pullman in June 2007, they had heard about the National Lentil festival and wanted to help.

So, they called the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and asked how they could be of assistance. Months later, Tom Harris suddenly found himself serving up the famous lentil chili next to Mayor Glenn Johnson.

“I expected to be picking up trash or something and found myself at the chili tables,” Harris said.

Tom and Jeri Harris have made a habit of volunteering their time to serve Pullman, and Thursday they received the annual Community Service Recognition Award from Pullman Kiwanis for their work.

“It feels very, very good that Jeri and I were chosen for this honor together,” Tom Harris said. “We do everything together.”

Their resume of serving local nonprofits and arts organizations is extensive and ongoing. Jeri Harris has served as the president of the Pullman Civic Theatre Board of Directors, and as a director and stage manager. Tom Harris also served on the board of directors and as business manager for the theater.

Tom and Jeri Harris chaired the annual Fur Ball fundraiser for the Whitman County Humane Society for several years, and Tom Harris served on the humane society’s board of directors for several years.

They have served in various roles at YMCA, Boost Collaborative, Washington State University Performing Arts, Council on Aging and the Gladish Performing Arts Center. Tom Harris has also given 311 blood platelet donations.

“The community has been amazing to accept us in so quickly,” Tom Harris said. “Because it’s very important in all of our other roles that we encourage and make it available for volunteers to come in and do that service. So, it goes both ways and we have been absolutely thrilled with the community of Pullman for the last 15 years.”

Tom Harris said they don’t plan on stopping. Even a couple medical operations won’t stand in their way.

“I just got my second hip done,” Tom Harris said. “Jeri just got her shoulder replaced in the last two months, so we’re planning to have at least 15 more years of going out and volunteering.”

Robert Clark, who is the chair of the Pullman Kiwanis award committee, said serving the community became more difficult in the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic because of quarantines, Zoom meetings, and lost connections to family and friends.

“Basically, we’ve circled the wagons, a lot of us have, and just kind of isolated ourselves and hoped for the best,” he said.

Now, as the Pullman Kiwanis Club celebrates its 100th anniversary, Clark urged people to start serving again.

“Our club’s 100th anniversary celebrated all the miraculous things our club has done for this community,” he said. “And we can keep doing them, but we need to have everybody in service.”

