CHICAGO (CBS) -- Approximately 1,000 students were able to make connections with skilled trades professionals on Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Public Schools announced a three-day in-person skilled trades career fair, which kicked off on Tuesday. The Skilled Trades Career Fair began at the McCormick Place Lakeside Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.The event is co-hosted by the Department of Family and Support Services and the Community Safety Coordination Center. It is intended to connect students who are at risk of becoming disconnected from work and school after graduation with information on how to break into the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO