Pullman, WA

Pullman hospital receives stroke credentials

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 1 day ago
Pullman Regional Hospital recently earned a certification recognizing its staff is equipped to provide standardized care for patients experiencing a stroke.

The accreditation, called Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, is one of four advanced stroke certifications that also include Comprehensive Stroke Center, Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center and Primary Stroke Center.

This designation means the hospital will be able to assess patients, connect them with a stroke specialist, neurologist or neurosurgeon, and administer clot-busting medicine in a timely fashion, according to a news release sent Thursday from the hospital.

“This is when being a small hospital is a tremendous asset,” said Kim Johnson, registered emergency medicine nurse and PRH stroke educator. “Our CT machine is steps away from our emergency department, and we don’t have to wait to get our patient in for imaging. In minutes we can be connected to a neurologist who specializes in stroke care so we can proceed with the best treatment to save brain function.”

Quick action and proper medication can save lives and limit the long-term disabling effects of a stroke, according to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. The certification PRH earned is given to hospitals which meet the standards of care for initial treatment of stroke patients.

Nearly half of the population in the U.S. lives 60 or more miles away from a Primary Stroke Center or Comprehensive Stroke Center.

“Responding to a stroke is all about time,” said Stephanie Knewbow, emergency department director and stroke coordinator for PRH.

Strokes kill roughly 130,000 people each year and are a leading cause of serious adult disability. The emergency department at PRH treats about 80 to 100 stroke patients per year. When a “Code Stroke” is executed, a team of eight staff members immediately respond to provide care, the new release stated.

Symptoms of a stroke include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty.

“It’s crucial our hospital is best equipped to take fast and effective action for stroke,” said Verna Yockey, director of the PRH ICU and medical-surgical unit, and a member of the hospital’s stroke team. “When it’s your family member in the ambulance, you want to know your hospital has a dedicated team and proven protocol.”

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.

