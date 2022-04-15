ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

MLHS goalie leads the way

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XI6te_0fA5bwqF00

MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake High School boys soccer team goalkeeper, senior Samuel Rebuelta, is a great leader, head coach Derrick Gonzales said. However, the senior is not just a great leader on the field, but off the field as well.

“He’s a young man of incredible character and having him back as the keeper, looking out for everyone, especially our younger guys who need a little bit of extra support and encouragement, gives me chills just talking about it,” said Gonzales.

Rebuelta’s name may ring a bell because he was recently awarded a full ride scholarship to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Rebuelta will attend Vassar beginning in the fall, with a full ride scholarship. He said QuestBridge officials estimated the scholarship, which includes tuition and room and board, will be worth about $300,000 if he attends all four years.

Rebuelta said he first got into soccer when he was in the first grade. He said his cousin was into soccer and wanted to shoot some goals so he put Rebuelta as the goalie for him to practice his shots against. From fourth to seventh grade Rebuelta played on the same team as his cousin and then moved on to middle and high school soccer. Rebuelta said that, although he wanted to, he was not able to play any club soccer due to the expense. It wasn’t until Rebuelta got a job that he saved up the money to play on a club team while in high school.

Rebuelta works tutoring other students after school. He said he enjoys tutoring because he likes helping others and learning new things from them.

“You can really learn a lot through others. I’ve learned so much from the people I’ve helped,” Rebuelta said.

When asked how he balances school, sports, work and home, Rebuelta said he uses a planner. He also noted that he uses the Pomodoro Technique - a time management method where work is done in focused 25-minute intervals - and takes advantage of any little bit of time he has. .

“(Rebuelta is) just an incredible young man who’s giving a lot for his team every day in a very humble way,” Gonzales said. “Overall, I’m just so proud to be able to be a part of his senior season.”

Rebuelta has many parts he enjoys about soccer but he said his favorite is just playing with his team, whether that’s at practice or during a game.

The team is 4-6 overall so far this season.

He also said he didn’t realize he was a leader until earlier this year when people started to say things to him about being a leader and asking him for advice. He said he felt like he was just paving his own path and didn’t realize anyone was watching and following his lead.

Rebuelta said his biggest inspiration is his mom. He said that his mother is an immigrant to the United States, has had little formal education and is more recently just learning English.

“If she can do that, I can do anything,” Rebuelta said. “And I’m going to make her journey to the U.S. worth it.”

Rebecca Pettingill can be reached via email at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
Moses Lake, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Education
City
Moses Lake, WA
Moses Lake, WA
Education
KAAL-TV

Lewiston-Altura's Collin Bonow commits to RCTC Men's Basketball

(ABC 6 News) -- Lewiston-Altura standout Collin Bonow has made his college commitment. The Cardinals basketball player will continue his hooping career at RCTC with the Yellowjackets. RCTC Men's Basketball's Twitter account sent out a picture Friday, announcing that Bonow will be playing for head coach Brian LaPlante's crew. Among...
ALTURA, MN
Chronicle

Logger Boys Capture Six-Team Meet in Elma

Powered by seven event victories, Onalaska boys track and field easily captured a six-team meet in Elma on Thursday. The Loggers won with 129 points, with Tenino placing second with 82, North River was third with 68, Raymond was fourth with 53, Elma was fifth with 43 and Willapa Valley finished sixth with 36.
ELMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
89
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy