Coeur D'alene, ID

LEFT: Innocence lost

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

For the “left” nothing is sacred. Get those children right out from the womb, no such thing as boy or girl, give them another choice of what sex they are. Remember the glee from your child about Santa Claus or money from the Tooth Fairy? Sure they...

The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what white privilege looks like

A few months ago, I was pulled over by a Springfield-area police officer for a minor traffic violation. He shined a flashlight in my car and said, “Mr. Reeder, are you carrying?” I replied that no, my firearm was home locked up in a safe. He replied, “You should always carry. It doesn’t do you any […] The post This is what white privilege looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Let Mother-in-Law See Newborn

Do grandparents have the right to see their grandchildren when they want, and on their terms?. Nothing quite changes a person's life like having a child. Becoming a parent means you're responsible for raising a newborn into a respectable adult who contributes to society. But with so many different parenting methods out there, it's not uncommon for parents to have discord with other loved ones based on their parenting styles.
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
Gillian Sisley

Man Criticized for Adopting 2-Year-Old Orphaned Child

Families in the US come in all shapes and sizes. The Bureau of Census has found that over 1,300 new families are made every single day, and that about 16% of households are blended. These families can be made up of adopted children, stepchildren, or additional family members living under the same roof.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Take Daughter to Disneyland with Step-Brothers

Is preferential treatment warranted in blended families?. Divorce is hard on everyone involved. Not only for the couple that separates, but especially for any children who are having to learn to live under new circumstances. It's estimated that over 1,300 new blended families are formed every day in the US.
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to let husband sleep on his night off from work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my mother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Faced with spending the afternoon with her husband asleep in the next room, my grandmother tasked her four small children with disturbing his slumber.
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Let Step-Mom Punish Children

How much say should step-parents have in the discipline of their step-kids?. Over 740,000 divorces are finalized every year in the US. Divorce is difficult for everyone involved, and data shows that 1/3 of those couples who separate will have children. The negative effects of divorce on children's psychological and emotional well-being are heavily documented.
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
Daily Leader

The Amish Cook: Amish snowbirds flock to Pinecraft

Editor's Note: Dorcas Raber, mother of Amish Cook columnist Gloria Yoder is filling in this week. Daughter Gloria is super busy getting ready for a wedding held in their shop next week. And now, dear little Joshua (1+ yr. old) is sick, so she has her hands full. It's a blessing how people come and help them out with preparations. From what I hear, their home is glistening, inside and out. I am looking forward to going and helping her some next week. Right now, my husband David and I are in Florida. We arrived on February 1, and I plan to return home on March 11. David has some health issues, and we thought a getaway and warm sunshine could be beneficial.
