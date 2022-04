The Office for the Vice President at Jacksonville State University issued the following statement to all students, faculty, and staff:. As you may be aware, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, conditions have worsened, and the citizens of Ukraine have been left without power, food, or water. At JSU, we value helping those in need and providing assistance where it is needed. The SGA is hosting a fundraiser through UNICEF to ensure that Ukraine’s children have access to safe water, nutrition, health care, education, and protection. Jack Hopper Dining Hall will be serving Chicken Kyiv and potato pancakes during lunch on Tuesday. The SGA will be in Jack Hopper Dining Hall during lunch on Tuesday to answer any questions students have about the fundraiser and to assist people with donating.

