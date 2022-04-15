ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

EVENT: Message goes too far

Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

In case you didn’t catch it. In the most recent issue of “The People’s Pen” Volume 1, Issue 4. Page 11 at the...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

MY TURN: Smells suspicious

The “My Turn” on C10 of the April 6 Press by Karen Parrish Norskog was a childish attempt to paint Democrats with all of the problems in the U.S. It’s a shame she can’t find more facts than what is on social media. I like to...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy