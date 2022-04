STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Terry Smith has come a long way from his days as head coach of Gateway High School. The Monroeville native is now the associate head coach at Penn State University. Smith left Gateway for Temple University for one year before James Franklin hired him eight years ago as part of his original coaching staff. “I’m very blessed to be in this position,” Smith said. “I’m happy that coach Franklin thought of me to bring me in eight years ago and we’ve had a great ride.” Smith views himself as more than just a coach. He’s a mentor...

1 DAY AGO