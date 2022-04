Passover begins at sundown tomorrow, Friday, April 15, 2022 all around the world and lasts for eight days — except in Israel, where the holiday lasts for seven days. The holiday — which is also known in Hebrew as Pesach — is celebrated and observed by Jewish people worldwide on the date of the exodus of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt, which occurs on the fifteenth day of the Hebrew month of Nisan. Generally, no bread — or anything that contains grain that has fermented, which is known as chametz — is to be consumed or even owned; so it is either sold or burned…

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO