Weekend Events

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon has brought thousands of visitors to Boston this weekend, and the result has been a festival-like feeling around the city. “I am so excited. The energy here is fantastic, and I am stoked,” said Boston Marathon runner Shelly Ervin. Ervin has a wave of emotions going through her as she does some last-minute prep for Marathon Monday. On Saturday, the B.A.A. held its Fan Fest and it did not disappoint. The event had everything, including live music, energy drinks, games, ice sculptures, and live panelists on stage sharing their marathon memories. Elite Runner Molly Seidel took time to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO