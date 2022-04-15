Weekend Events

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An Easter egg hunt is back on after two years of the pandemic. “We decided years ago to have an annual Easter egg hunt. Well, COVID-19 cancelled it for the last couple years, but we’re back out at it again. We got many great sponsors that turned in bikes, we have almost 25 bikes we’re giving away to three different age groups. It’s all free to the community. We got hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee, snacks,” said Mike Besser, the president of the Greater Beecher Business District Association.
