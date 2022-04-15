Russia's Uralkali seeks 'alternative options' to pay April Eurobond coupon

(Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali said it asked holders of its 2024 Loan Participation Notes (LPN) to contact it to discuss alternative options for a coupon payment due on April 22.

Many Russian companies have struggled to service their debt due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Uralkali has sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

However, in light of uncertainty over processing cross-border payments and delays experienced by Russian companies attempting to make bond and loan payments, it was “exploring alternative options” for making the coupon payment.

Uralkali, a major global producer of potash, a crop nutrient, has not been targeted by the sanctions itself so far. Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin ceded control of the company in March, cutting his stake to 48% after he was hit with sanctions.