ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russia's Uralkali seeks 'alternative options' to pay April Eurobond coupon

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali said it asked holders of its 2024 Loan Participation Notes (LPN) to contact it to discuss alternative options for a coupon payment due on April 22.

Many Russian companies have struggled to service their debt due to Western sanctions imposed on Russia for what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Uralkali has sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

However, in light of uncertainty over processing cross-border payments and delays experienced by Russian companies attempting to make bond and loan payments, it was “exploring alternative options” for making the coupon payment.

Uralkali, a major global producer of potash, a crop nutrient, has not been targeted by the sanctions itself so far. Russian businessman Dmitry Mazepin ceded control of the company in March, cutting his stake to 48% after he was hit with sanctions.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurobond#Coupon#Ukraine#Russian#Lpn
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia asks Brazil to help keep sway at IMF, World Bank

BRASILIA, April 14 (Reuters) - Russia has asked Brazil for support in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the G20 group of top economies to help it counter crippling sanctions imposed by the West since it invaded Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian Finance Minister...
EUROPE
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Sacked Russian F1 driver Mazepin has more than £100m of assets seized by authorities including stunning Sardinia villa

SACKED Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin has had more than £100million worth of assets SEIZED by Italian authorities. The former Haas driver and his oligarch father Dmitry were sanctioned following Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. On Monday, Italian financial police seized their luxury villa in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

404K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy