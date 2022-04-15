ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iPhone App Filters “Windex” Blue From Reef Tank Photos and Videos

By MICROCOSM Titles & Authors
reef2rainforest.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick Feraco, Research Science Teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station, New York, happens to be a reef geek. A strong supporter of the Long Island Reef Association (LIRA), he also happens to have a knack for innovation. Recently, he saw a need and set out to fill it...

www.reef2rainforest.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Check your phone! More bad apps caught hiding in the Google Play Store

The official Google Play Store is the only place you should download applications for your Android devices. Third-party stores don’t have a robust vetting process and often harbor dangerous malware. But what happens when the official app store is also a source for spreading malware?. Inadvertently becoming infected with...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone App#Windex#Apps#Smart Phone#Ios#Walt Whitman High School#Feraco Media Inc#The Ai Reef Cam#Apple
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy owners, beware! Nasty flaw allowed hackers to wipe your phone's data

A newly discovered vulnerability dubbed "CVE-2022-22292" allowed hackers to make phone calls, install and delete apps, weaken HTTPS security by downloading arbitrary root certificates, and deploy factory resets (i.e., wiping all of your data) on Samsung phones. Kryptowire, a mobile security and privacy solutions company, found the critical security flaw...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Android Devices
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Exclusive: Two key tech execs quit Truth Social after troubled app launch

April 4 (Reuters) - The two Southern tech entrepreneurs had the two qualities that Donald Trump’s Truth Social startup needed: tech-industry expertise and a politically conservative worldview aligned with the former president, a rare combination in the liberal-leaning industry centered in San Francisco. Josh Adams and Billy Boozer -...
BUSINESS
CNET

10 iOS 15 Hidden Features You Might Have Missed

Every year, Apple reveals its latest software update in a very simple and straightforward way -- touching mostly on the biggest features and settings. Unfortunately, this means that Apple glosses over what's under the hood, and that's somewhat true for the iOS 15 release late last year. Although you may...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Use This Trick to Add a Watermark to Photos on Your iPhone

The Photos app on iOS allows you to edit your pictures in multiple ways. You can crop, rotate, add filters, draw, and change their orientation. Another thing you can do is add a signature or watermark to ensure that everyone who sees your photo knows it belongs to you. Without...
CELL PHONES
click orlando

🔓Free the phone! How to optimize photo, video and app data storage

Our cellphones have become our all-in-one devices for storing music, emails, pictures and videos. But you don’t want to be out of storage space and miss that all-important memory. Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you free up space so you don’t miss a moment. [TRENDING:...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Would You LEASE an iPhone on Subscription from Apple?! & more! (video)

IMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger might need to “interoperate” with smaller platforms in the EU. The official news today begin with the EU and their latest bill to force big companies to work together. On Thursday, they published a new press release on their upcoming Digital Markets act, where they agreed that big tech companies will have to make their messaging apps such as WhatsApp, iMessage and Facebook Messenger "interoperable" with small-scale chat apps at the developers' request. Now, the law hasn't passed yet but it seems that the EU wants Apple and Facebook to open up their platforms to others, meaning soon you'd be able to iMessage someone by using an app like Signal on your Windows PC. The press release doesn’t state anything about them working together with each other, but it is a first step in breaking down the walled gardens for these services. A report from the Verge notes that this isn't impossible as Facebook has been working on have their messaging apps to work together seamlessly. Though obviously between their network, while Apple pitched a more open version of iMessage to carriers years ago but, that got dropped. Do you guys think this is a good idea? Because honestly, I think it's time.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Beats is finally letting you track down lost earbuds from its Android app

Apple isn't known for selling products that play too nicely with anything but each other, and that's especially true when we're talking about Android. For Beats audio gear, at least, the situation's starting to improve a little, and with the Studio Buds supporting Android Fast Pair, you could check battery levels or even locate missing buds. But now Apple is seriously upgrading just how much Android users can do with this hardware, including support for tracking directly through the Beats app.
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Apple chief Cook takes App Store battle to Washington

Apple head Tim Cook attacked moves to regulate his company's App Store in a rare speech in Washington on Tuesday, arguing that new rules could threaten iPhone users' privacy. "That means data hungry companies would be able to avoid our privacy rules, and once again track our users against their will," Cook added.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

6 Apps Every Senior Should Have on Their iPhone

IPhones have always been senior-friendly. Apart from their straightforward, easy-to-navigate user interface, they also come with built-in accessibility tools like Display Zoom, Speak Selection, Medical ID, and Emergency SOS. All these features combined make iOS devices appealing to older adults. However, these tools don’t address all accessibility needs. Luckily, you...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy