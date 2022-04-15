ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Additional suspect sought in shooting of Circle K store clerk

KTBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Violent Crime investigators are asking the public’s help to identify a person believed to be an additional...

www.ktbs.com

KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Paige
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY

