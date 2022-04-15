Photo of the Day: April 15, 2022

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado families celebrated Easter a little early on Saturday morning at Four Mile Historic Park. For the first time, the park held an Easter egg hunt and celebration. “I’m going to collect 70 eggs,” one young girl told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe. (credit: CBS) Thousands of eggs were hidden throughout an area of the park, which boasts a lot of history for the Denver area. This weekend, it was transformed to create a learning experience for kids with some Easter fun. Families like the Conner’s said it was great to be able to celebrate this year with others, and together. (credit: CBS) “We wanted to find something we could start as a tradition as a family now that we have little kids and another one on the way,” Ashley Conner explained. “So, this seemed like a really good spot, and I love all the different activities.” Aside from the Easter egg hunt kids could ride a tractor, check out some farm animals and get their faces painted. Four Mile Historic Park offers monthly activities and educational programs for kids.

DENVER, CO ・ 31 MINUTES AGO