Dan Lanning had to know when he accepted the head coaching job with the Oregon Ducks that there were going to be days like this. After Oregon’s second spring scrimmage of the year on Saturday afternoon, Lanning walked into the media room dripping wet, as some drizzle and occasional hail continued outdoors. He laughed it off and went about taking questions from the media. During the media availability, Lanning discussed what he saw from the scrimmage, how they can best move forward as they prepare for the Spring Game on April 23, and what he has seen from a few of the...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 56 MINUTES AGO