Reality Fair teaches money, financial lessons to eighth graders at Springbrook Middle School

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
ADRIAN — Before heading off on spring break, eighth graders at Springbrook Middle School in Adrian got a little taste of some of the realities that come along with adulthood.

A near three-hour Reality Fair was set up in the Adrian High School gymnasium March 29 and featured the involvement of 10 Lenawee County businesses and professions, all with a goal of teaching the students about the costs and expenses of adulthood.

Julia Ely, school counselor at Springbrook, referred to the event as a correlation between maintaining positive grades and work ethic in school to the successes that can be experienced after schooling.

“A Reality Fair gives our eighth grade students a taste of reality for what it costs to live on their own,” Ely said. “Research shows that a student's GPA tends to correlate to education levels and income after high school.”

To determine how much money each student was able to spend, they were assigned a “salary” based upon their most recent trimester grades. Once that number was figured out, students were able to visit each of the participating businesses and booths around the gymnasium where they had to make financially sound decisions when it came to things like housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, transportation, entertainment and dining.

“Students needed to adjust their budgets and spending to make sure that they still have money in their checking account at the end of the month,” Ely said. “Students hopefully saw the correlation between working hard in school and the choices that they will be able to make later on in life.”

County National Bank, Bell Ford, Meijer, Gil Henry Realty, Lenawee Now, Gurdjian Insurance Group, Lenawee Intermediate School District, WLEN Radio, Kelly Veterinary Clinic and Adrian College had representatives at the event.

Some assistance for the eighth graders was provided during the fair by high school students from Thomas Allor’s entrepreneurship class who verified that the eighth graders’ accounts were accurate at the end of the day.

“I heard a lot of interesting things from the students,” Ely said, noting that a majority of the students found the event to be a fun experience and in many ways eye-opening. “A lot of them seemed to be surprised when they visited the veterinarian booth, for example, about how much it costs to own multiple pets. Some other students needed to weigh the options of purchasing a Camaro or affording food. Most of them did very well on their budgeting and they had money left over at the end of the month.”

Another area in which students were surprised by the costs, Ely said, was eating out for dinner. Other students were uncertain about insurance costs and if it was really something they needed to purchase as an adult.

“This just gave them a little bit of the reality of adulthood before they head into high school,” she said.

After comparing some pre- and post-test questions about the Reality Fair and receiving plenty of student feedback, Ely provided these takeaways, which she shared with staff members:

  • Nearly 76% of students said it was very important to save money regularly, as compared to 52% of students before the fair.
  • 82% of respondents said grades were very important in high school, as compared to 72% of respondents before the fair.
  • 83% said the experience would encourage them to work harder to earn high grades in high school.
  • 68% said the experience will change the way they plan for life after high school.

One student’s comment about the fair said it was important “that we learned about how life is when you don’t have your parents paying for everything.” Another student’s comment said, “That I got to be in my parents shoes and I never realized what they go through for us.”

