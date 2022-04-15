ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Former Lenawee County Health Officer Martha Hall among three chosen to receive state award

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago

LANSING — Recently retired Lenawee County Health Officer Martha Hall is one of three people who will be presented with a 2022 Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award for their contributions to protecting and improving the health of Michigan.

The awards are presented as part of National Public Health Week, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Awards are part of MDHHS' Hometown Health Heroes awards.

“Our Hometown Health Hero awards are a way for us to highlight selfless and dedicated champions of public health who are making incredible efforts to improve the lives of Michigan residents,” MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said in the news release. “We celebrate all efforts, no matter how small or large, of health care professionals who make a positive impact on our state.”

“We are so pleased that Martha has received this award,” Kasee Johnson, environmental health director for the Lenawee County Health Department, said in a news release from the health department. “Martha has remained steadfast in her dedication to upholding the mission of promoting a safe and healthy environment for the residents of Lenawee County. She is a compassionate and tireless public health leader who has devoted countless hours to understanding and addressing the needs of the community. She navigated the pandemic with grace and professionalism, providing guidance and education to the community. We are a healthier and safer community because of her guidance.”

The other recipients this year of the Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award are Kathy Moore of Public Health Muskegon County and Dr. Annette Mercatante of the St. Clair County Health Department. All share the same profession: they are health officers for local health departments in Michigan. These individuals were nominated either by a member of their staff or members of their community. They have demonstrated a commitment to the health and safety of their communities.

Hall focused efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic on providing personal protective equipment to health care workers, providing consistent communication to the community offering best practices and up-to-date information to keep residents safe from COVID-19, increasing health department staffing levels to provide adequate case management and protecting vulnerable community members by organizing mass vaccination clinics, the release from MDHHS said.

MDHHS is also recognizing five individuals and one organization with Hometown Health Hero awards and identified 21 volunteer COVID-19 contact tracers who put in more than 150 hours of their own time to help support contact tracing efforts before permanent staff were in place and provided feedback on the technology and scripts and called thousands of people in Michigan about their COVID-19 status, the MDHHS release said.

The Daily Telegram

Project Ramp-Lenawee has built 23 wheelchair ramps across Lenawee County since 2019

Perhaps the most critical barrier to overcome for a person with a disability is the barrier to his or her home. It's not something an able-bodied person gives much thought. Look at your own home. Those three, four or more steps to the front door may only be an inconvenience for you on occasion — when your arms are full of packages, for example. However, for someone with mobility impairment, even one step can be an impossible barrier.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Daily Telegram

Lenawee County's unemployment rate rises in January

ADRIAN — Lenawee County followed the trend in January as unemployment rates rose across the state. Joblessness was up a percentage point in the county, rising from 3.9% in December to 4.9% in January, according to data released last week by the Michigan Department of Management, Technology and Budget (MDMTB). The state's unemployment rate in January was 5.1%, up from 4.2% in December.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
