Registrars release voting info ahead of May 3 budget referendum

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House have approved a budget that provides a more than seven-million-dollar spending boost to the state prison system. Representative Gary Worthan, a Republican from Storm Lake, says the corrections system is facing the same challenges as everyone else, “trying to find qualified employees to hire.” Representative Todd Prichard, a Democrat from Charles City, unsuccessfully tried to attach policy to the budget that would have increased the penalty for attacking a prison employee and let prison workers bring up safety-related topics in contract negotiations. The budget plan for the state’s entire justice system was approved with the support of all but two House Republicans. It provides a nearly 13-million-dollar increase over the current year’s budget for prisons and the parole board — as well as the attorney general’s office, the Department of Public Safety, the Iowa National Guard, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO