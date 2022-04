The big dance party is celebrating tomorrow's launch of the next Hearthstone expansion. (And the music actually pretty good!) If you've ever wondered what a rave would be like if the DJ was a crab, and everyone in the audience was a crab, and the whole thing was held underwater, Blizzard is here with the answer. It's the Hearthstone (opens in new tab) Crab Rave, and it's dropping beats and bundles to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Voyage to the Sunken City (opens in new tab) expansion.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO