Brockton, MA

Brockton High grad makes acting dream come true on Amazon Prime TV show

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
 1 day ago
BROCKTON — Brockton native MarHadoo Effeh, 26, found her lane in the performing arts as a child and recently made her TV debut in Amazon Prime's 2022 comedy, "Salesman."

The film's plot is about four door-to-door salespeople unintentionally selling propaganda for a cult, which becomes popular in the city, leaving the salespeople as the only ones able to undo the damage.

Effeh plays a love interest, and her scenes were filmed in the summer of 2020 and wrapped up in 2021.

The acting journey began when Effeh started dance classes at The Gold School Dance Art in Brockton at 3 years old. Effeh said she fell in love with the performing arts and continued dancing and singing.

"My mother saw something in my sister and me at a young age and decided to put us in the performing arts," Effeh said. "It's the best thing my mom did for me."

While attending Brockton High School, Effeh was in the choir, but wanted to expand her talents and try something different.

As a sophomore, she auditioned for many solos, including the musical "Grease," but wasn't chosen.

Hagler's gym transformed:Luxury apartments are coming to famed Brockton boxing gym-turned-eyesore

Effeh said she used the rejection to try harder and prove she could do this. After joining the Brockton High School Drama Club run by Bob Hogan, he urged her to audition for different roles.

"I give major props to the drama and music department for investing in their students and giving them opportunities and exposing them to different options in a creative career," Effeh said.

In 2013, Effeh got her first voiceover role in the musical "Grease" and continued to land in six plays and three musicals, including "It's Raining on Prom Night."

While some think acting is a talent you're born with or has to be learned in a school setting, Effeh says anyone can act.

'It's cook or die':Randolph chef gains 11k followers with mouthwatering seafood dishes

"We're already playing different roles in real life that we assigned to ourselves," she said. "Acting gives you a chance to be creative and use your imagination while also being vulnerable in your character."

The experience of joining the high school's drama club was fruitful and fulfilling to the soul, the young actress said.

You don't have the typical high school experience as a theater kid, Effeh said.

"Being in the theater was a full-time job after school. I committed to the choir and the drama club the entire school year," she said. "Every day after school, there was practice, but it taught me discipline and what the industry will be like. It was rewarding and a huge commitment, and I felt a strong sense of community — it sharpened my performance, and I built lifelong friends from it."

Since graduating from Brockton High School in 2014, Effeh has completed two degrees — one in communications and public relations and the second in theater and acting at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2019.

Effeh continues to audition and look for her next breakout role to change the trajectory of her life.

The target plan for Effeh is for acting to be her full-time job and to rely solely on acting as a source of income.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

