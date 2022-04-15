ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games.

The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

The Islanders are 13-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 37 assists and has 56 points this season. Chris Wideman has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 33 goals and has 54 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
Q 105.7

New York Islanders Greatest Ever Loses Battle

He changed a franchise. He changed a community. The New York Islanders were building a great franchise but when Mike Bossy came along, something clicked. The Islanders had a goal scoring machine. Two years later, #22 was hoisting the Stanley Cup, the first of four straight for the Long Island NHL franchise.
NESN

Carey Price Returns to the Net for the Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price returned to the net for the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. This was the first game of the season for Price as he had knee surgery during the offseason that took much longer than anticipated to heal. The game didn’t go well as the Canadiens were shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0. Price wasn’t tested much, allowing two goals on 19 shots.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dies at 65

One of the greatest talents in NHL history has passed away, as several reports have confirmed the death of Mike Bossy. The legendary goal scorer was 65. In a statement from the New York Islanders, the only team Bossy ever played for, general manager Lou Lamoriello explained the loss:. "The...
Capitals smashed in Toronto as four-game winning streak ends

By the end of the second period of Thursday’s 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the only good thing about the previous 20 minutes was that they were over. The Capitals allowed four Leafs goals in the second, as Ilya Samsonov was chased from the net in a dominating loss in Toronto. The Capitals' offense, defense and goaltending weren’t good enough, as the team’s four-game win streak came to a crashing conclusion.
NHL
FOX Sports

Sorokin, Isles spoil Price's return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise record for shutouts in a season with seven, helping the Islanders spoil Carey Price's season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Before the game, the Canadiens recognized...
NHL
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds (Raining Goals in Toronto)

Two Eastern Conference rivals do battle at the Scotiabank Arena tonight when the Washington Capitals travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Toronto Maple Leafs have already secured a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Caps are still fighting to earn their berth. Washington remains the fourth-best team in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the Penguins by three points.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Canadiens, Coyotes Fall Short

The NHL postseason is upon us… unless you’re a member or a fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than two weeks remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.
NHL
Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Caps Take on Habs

Two nights after suffering a lopsided loss in Toronto in the opening game of a five-game road trip, the Caps continue their lengthy journey with a Saturday night visit to Montreal where they will face the Canadiens. Thursday night's 7-3 setback at the hands of the Maple Leafs in Toronto...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Carey Price to make season debut Friday night

The star goaltender last started for the Canadiens on July 5th in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Price was a strong contributor to Montreal’s Cinderella playoff run, recording all 13 postseason wins in addition to a 2.28 goals against average and .924 save percentage. Fantasy Impact:. Price...
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
