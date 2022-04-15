Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games.

The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

The Islanders are 13-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New York averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 37 assists and has 56 points this season. Chris Wideman has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 33 goals and has 54 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.