Baltimore, MD

Orioles begin 3-game series at home against the Yankees

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New York Yankees (4-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-5)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -209, Orioles +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 in home games a season ago. The Orioles pitching staff averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 5.9 runs per game in the 2021 season.

New York had a 92-70 record overall and a 46-35 record on the road last season. The Yankees pitching staff had a collective 3.74 ERA while averaging 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Orioles: John Means: day-to-day (forearm), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

