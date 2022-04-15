ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo.

The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Flyers are 9-27-8 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 4.2 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads the team with 32 total assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Buffalo won 6-3. Tage Thompson scored a team-high two goals for the Sabres in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson leads the Sabres with 33 goals and has 60 points. Victor Olofsson has six goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Travis Sanheim leads the Flyers with a plus-six in 72 games this season. James van Riemsdyk has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Flyers: Cam York: day to day (lower-body), Patrick Brown: day to day (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

