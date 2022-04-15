Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Butler, Gilbertown, Toxey, Woods Bluff, Cunningham, Failetown, Smyer, Slater, Campbell, Ararat, Morvin, West Bend, Lou, Womack Hill, Thornton Springs, Mount Sterling, Tallahatta Springs, Barrytown and Red Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
