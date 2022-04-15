ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel along Interstate 90 in the Central Panhandle Mountains if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. Be sure to check conditions on the Idaho DOT page before heading out. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW LATE SATURDAY .A late season winter storm will move across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will intensify over the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains in the evening on Saturday with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Snow will end in the Blue Mountains and Palouse Saturday evening and continue into the early morning hours on Sunday in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Travelers should expect winter travel conditions and delay travel if possible. Travel over mountain passes may become treacherous. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6 inches in the valleys and 6 to 9 inches above 3000 feet in the mountains. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will have the potential to create minor tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected Saturday evening with snow rates of up to an inch per hour possible.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
Wayne County, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The National Weather Service in Birmingham AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Recent heavy rainfall is producing rises along the Tombigbee River basin and a flood warning is now in effect for the Tombigbee River at Demopolis Lock and Dam. Another statement will be issued by late tonight, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Monday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 53.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to a crest of 71.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Saturday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Fulton, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Expect breezy south winds 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Higher profile vehicles will have some difficulty. Expect dangerous conditions on area bodies of water.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wilcox FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Butler, Gilbertown, Toxey, Woods Bluff, Cunningham, Failetown, Smyer, Slater, Campbell, Ararat, Morvin, West Bend, Lou, Womack Hill, Thornton Springs, Mount Sterling, Tallahatta Springs, Barrytown and Red Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sheridan WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sheridan County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Renville; Ward WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON The main band of snow showers have moved out of the area and though unorganized showers may still occur, only light accumulations less than an inch are expected. Therefore, will allow the winter weather advisory to expire this afternoon.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Western Magic Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Magic Valley and Southern Twin Falls County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Henry, Houston, Humphreys, Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Benton; Henry; Houston; Humphreys; Stewart The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Johnsonville. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 360.0 feet, Low-lying and agricultural areas along the river from the Interstate 40 bridge to Land Between the Lakes, including boat launches, access points, and portions of the Tennessee River National Wildlife Refuge near the Duck River begin to inundate. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 359.7 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 360.3 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall to 360.2 feet and begin rising again early Thursday morning. It will rise to 360.3 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Action stage is 360.0 feet. - Flood stage is 361.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Richland; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to Extreme stresses to newborn livestock due to cold and snow.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Liberty; Toole WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Liberty and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT

