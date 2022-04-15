ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS. EVENING FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY,. AND VERY...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

TX Norman OK Zone Forecast

Wichita- Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest. winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Windy, cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
SFGate

TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM CDT. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 30 kt with. gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 11 ft...
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. .Water from the snow melt runoff will continue to cause rises along the mainstem Red River with many of the southern basin tributaries begin to fall. No significant precipitation is forecast the next 7 days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 12:12:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
