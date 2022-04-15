ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

SFGate
 1 day ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest. winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds. 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Montauk, NY
City
Peconic, NY
State
New York State
WGN TV

Special Marine Warning until 6:15PM…

S Strong storms have moved east and the warning has expired. ___________________________________________________________________. ...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burns Harbor, moving east at 30 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 50 knots and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor. __________________________________________________________________
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#New York Harbor#Long Island Sound#Fire Island#Gardiners Bays#Montauk Point Ny
Salina Post

Red flag warnings again include our area

Red flag warnings have been issued for a large part of the state Thursday, including counties in our area. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
AccuWeather

75 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut

The same potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central United States through Wednesday night set its focus its energy on a dozen states in the East on Thursday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of Thursday's severe thunderstorms include the potential for a few tornadoes to develop.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT. THURSDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow above 2500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2. to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to...
EUREKA, CA
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
Boston

Weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday

Next week’s weather outlook: A sunny, cool Marathon Monday. After some Easter Sunday showers, runners and spectators gearing up for the Boston Marathon can look forward to a dry and sunny race day on Monday, with a high of near 60 degrees. The National Weather Service predicts Monday morning...
BOSTON, MA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Easter weekend snow to precede potential nor’easter

It's been nearly a month since the first day of spring, but don't tell that to Old Man Winter. AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be multiple opportunities for snow to fall and even accumulate in parts of the Northeast through the middle of next week. Spring is often a tug-of-war...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy