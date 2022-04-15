'Ozark': 10 Biggest Betrayals, Ranked

The original Charmed saw Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano), and later, Paige (Rose McGowan) fight dozens of demons and other threats that attempted to destroy San Francisco… or simply kill them. As the series progressed, the villains changed quite dramatically, too, with upper-level demons introduced and other magical beings, such as Avatars, brought in to shake things up. As the sisters became more powerful, the threat level had to increase to keep things entertaining. While not all of their enemies quite landed as interesting antagonists (and, with 178 episodes, there were a lot!), there were a few that shined brighter than the others and offered something special to the series, whether bringing out a new side of one of the characters or the Halliwell sisters as a unit. We’ve put together a list of the nine best villains to come from the series’ eight-season run.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO