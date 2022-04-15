ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

2022 music festivals: What to expect

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdRd6_0fA5M5yW00

April 15 (UPI) -- Coachella, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Lollapalooza and many more music festivals are set to rock audiences with star-studded lineups across the U.S. in 2022.

The festivals will feature some of the biggest artists in the music industry, past and present, taking the stage in front of thousands of fans.

Some festivals, like Coachella, are making comebacks after being shut down or rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the details on some of the biggest music festivals that are set to take place this year.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival -- April 15-17, April 22-24

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd are set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will once again take place at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have joined the festival in place of Kanye West, who was originally slated to headline.

Other performers include Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Karol G, Maggie Rogers, Baby Keem and more.

iHeartCountry Festival -- May 7

Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood will be taking the stage as headliners at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival, which takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Zac Brown Band, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen, Scotty McCreery and Cody Johnson will also be performing, with TV and radio personality Bobby Bones serving as the host.

The festival will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia's country music radio stations on May 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.

iHeartRadio's Wango Tango -- June 4

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth and more are set to perform at the 2022 iHeartRadio and KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival, which takes place from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

Lauv, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Latto, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold will also be performing at the festival.

Diplo will additionally be giving a special performance at dusk. Ryan Seacrest is serving as the host and the event will be broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations starting at 10 p.m. EDT.

The Governors Ball -- June 10-12

Kid Cudi, Halsey and J.Cole have been selected to headline New York's annual Governors Ball music festival, which will take place from Citi Field in Queens.

Other performers include Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Roddy Ricch, YG, Shaquille O'Neal, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Glass Animals, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, Japanese Breakfast and more.

The event is returning to its normal month of June after being held in September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival -- June 16-19

Gryffin, J. Cole, The Chicks, Illenium, Tool, Flume, 21 Savage, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch are headlining the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which is taking place from the Manchester farm in Manchester, Tenn.

Other performers include Goth Babe, Role Model, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, Chvrches, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, Wallows and many more.

Bonnaroo, like The Governors Ball, is back to taking place in June after it was held in September last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summerfest -- June 23-25, June 30 - July 2, July 7-9

Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett and John Morgan; Justin Bieber with Jaden, Harry Hudson and Teo; Lil Wayne with Wiz Khalifa and Wu-Tang Clan; Machine Gun Kelly with Avril Lavigne and Iann Dior; Halsey with The Marías and Abby Roberts and Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick. BackStreet Boys and Thomas Rhett are headlining the massive Summerfest, which takes place at the Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

The event, which calls itself the world's largest music festival, will also feature Charli XCX, Death Cab for Cutie, Willow, Modest Mouse, Steve Miller Band, John Fogerty, Anthony Hamilton, 2 Chainz, Taking Back Sunday and many more.

Additional artists include Barenaked Ladies, Boyz II Men, Portugal. The Man, Anthrax, The Commodores, The Breeders, Village People and JoJo, just to name a few.

Rolling Loud -- July 22-24

Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, Future and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to headline the 2022 Rolling Loud music festival, which will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Gunna, DaBaby and Gucci Mane will also be taking the stage.

Additional performers include Lil Tjay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo and A$AP Ferg.

Lollapalooza -- July 28-31

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J.Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo are headlining the 2022 Lollapalooza music festival, which will be held at Grant Park in Chicago.

Jane's Addiction will be a special guest at the event.

Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Lario, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, YG, King Princess, Willow, Måneskin, Tove Lo, Dashboard Confessional, Tinashe and more will also be taking the stage.

Bourbon & Beyond -- Sept. 15-18

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers are headlining the 2022 Bourbon & Beyond music festival, which will be held at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett and Charley Crockett will also be performing.

Other acts set to take the stage include St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Needtobreathe, Caamp, Marcus King and Yola, just to name a few.

Firefly Festival -- Sept. 22-25

Dua Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey are headlining the 2022 Firefly Festival, which takes place at Woodlands of Dover International Speedway in Delaware.

Weezer, The Kid Laroi, Big Sean, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Avril Lavigne, Charli XCX and Bleachers will also be taking the stage.

Other performers include Willow, All Time Low, Yungblud, Cold War Kids, The Head and the Heart, Saint Jhn, Wolf Alice and many more.

Ohana Festival -- Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink are headlining the Ohana Festival, which takes place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif.

St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Dermot Kennedy, The Revivalists, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene will also be taking the stage.

Vedder created the Ohana Festival, which is in its sixth year.

When We Were Young -- Oct. 22-23, Oct. 29

My Chemical Romance, Paramore, AFI, The Used, Bring Me the Horizon, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Alkaline Trio, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes and Jimmy Eat World are headlining the rock-based When We Were Young Festival, which will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Other performers include The All American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, Senses Fail, Atreyu, The Story So Far, Thursday, Anberlin, The Starting Line and Story of the Year.

The festival was given an extra third day in January. La Dispute will not perform on the third day, while Alex G will replace Wolf Alice.

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees

The 2022 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is just a little over three weeks away from making its grand return. The popular music festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. After a long wait, festival-goers will soon be able to once again go into the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. On Monday, The post Coachella Music & Arts Festival passes on their way to attendees appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
96.1 The Breeze

Outlaw Music Festival coming to Western New York

An amazing lineup of country and rock legends is coming together for one night in Western New York. Live Nation announced today that the Outlaw Music Festival will be coming to Western New York this summer. The festival, headlined by country legend Willie Nelson, will feature a lineup of his family and friends featuring: Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, and The War and Treaty.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends. Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
Diplo
Person
Tinashe
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Halsey
Person
Zedd
94.5 KATS

Ozzy Osbourne Has Finished His New Album

Heavy Metal madman Ozzy Osbourne recently took to his social media to announce the completion of his thirteenth studio album. "I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he says in the post. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its’ upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Radio#Swedish#House Mafia#The Party The
International Business Times

Coachella Music Festival Returns After Three-year Hiatus

California's Coachella will kick off Friday for the first time since 2019, with hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the premier desert music festival, as the United States sees Covid-19 cases edge up. The mammoth event that takes place over two three-day weekends -- and this year features Billie...
COACHELLA, CA
Rolling Stone

2022 Coachella Livestream: How to Watch the Music Festival Online From Home

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Festival season is back. This month, thousands of music fans will head to the 2022 Coachella Music Festival to see headliners like Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia, along with a huge lineup of other artists. Weekend passes to the festival are still available, but if you didn’t book a ticket to the desert this year, there’s still a way you can catch some of the live acts at...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Arcade Fire to Perform at Coachella 2022

Surprise! Arcade Fire will perform at Coachella 2022. The band’s name unexpectedly appeared on the festival’s lineup today: Arcade Fire will play on Friday, April 15, from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Pacific at the Mojave Tent. As of now, the band is performing during just the first weekend, a representative for Arcade Fire tells Pitchfork. Check out the full schedule for the first weekend and follow all of Pitchfork’s Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Duet With Arlo Parks, Perform New Song at Coachella 2022

Phoebe Bridgers made her Coachella debut. During her Friday evening set, Bridgers played music from her 2020 album Punisher, brought out Arlo Parks for duets of “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End,” and sang her new song “Sidelines” live for the first time. Watch highlights from Bridgers’ Outdoor Theatre performance below and follow along with all of our Coachella 2022 coverage.
MUSIC
NME

Arcade Fire stop emotional Coachella 2022 surprise set to call for medics

Arcade Fire paused their emotional Coachella 2022 set twice on Friday (April 15). The band was announced as a surprise addition to the lineup on Thursday (April 14) and played at the desert festival’s Mojave tent. Less than a minute into the set, frontman Win Butler stopped their new...
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
334K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy