Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Increase Support for Foster Parents and Former Foster Youth

By Santana Salmon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed Senate Bill 7034 furthering Florida’s support for foster families. Among its provisions, Senate Bill 7034 raises monthly payments for relative and nonrelative caregivers, increases the monthly subsidy for childcare, and expands postsecondary education waivers for foster children. Through historic support, since 2019 Florida has added...

