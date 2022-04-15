Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill to Increase Support for Foster Parents and Former Foster Youth
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed Senate Bill 7034 furthering Florida’s support for foster families. Among its provisions, Senate Bill 7034 raises monthly payments for relative and nonrelative caregivers, increases the monthly subsidy for childcare, and expands postsecondary education waivers for foster children. Through historic support, since 2019 Florida has added...www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
Comments / 0